HUESTON, Jo Lilian (Joan) (aka Hayman). Unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep on the night of the 21st of September, 2020, aged 64. A much loved mother, grandmother, sister and friend - she lived for those she loved and those she loved carry her memory in their hearts forever. A service for Jo will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday, the 2nd of October 2020 at 2pm. All communication to the Hueston family, c/- Legacy Funeral Homes Ltd, PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142 .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020