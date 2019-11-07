Home

GRAVATT, Jo-ann. Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 after a courageous two and a half year battle against cancer. Deeply loved wife of Murray, adored Mum of Samantha, Bryce and Cole, and Nicole and Zach. Daughter of Ann and the late Terrance, and cherished sister of Paul, Duncan and Lynda. A beautiful soul who fought an incredible battle and lived life by her terms, right till the very end. A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held Friday, 1pm at Haven Falls funeral home, Bank Street, Whangarei. In lieu of flowers a donation to North Haven Hospice in Jo's name would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
