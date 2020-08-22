Home

More Obituaries for Jim ROBERTS
Jim ROBERTS

Jim ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS, Jim. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th August 2020 following a difficult battle with cancer, age 77. Third son of the late Kitty and Les Roberts. Loving father of Keiran, loved brother of Dale (deceased), Len (deceased), June, Elaine, Linda, Shane and Danny. Loved and cherished friend of Carol. Visitors are welcome to Jims home, where he will lay, Saturday and Sunday. A service for Jim will be held on Monday 24th August 2020 11am at Gateway Funeral Services, 17 Awatapu Dr, Whakatane. May he rest in peace. Donations to Whakatane Hospice in lieu of flowers please.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
