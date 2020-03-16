Home

RENOUF, Jim. Passed away peacefully, on 14th March 2020, at Howick Baptist Hospital. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy and the late Diana. Much loved Dad of Therese, Fleur, Paul, Carolyn, Wendy and Jenny. Loved brother of Patsy, Fred and Kevin. Loved grandad of his 17 grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 1-00pm. Private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
