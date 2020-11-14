|
MORTIMER, Jim. After a short illness; peacefully, with family at his side. Loved husband of the late Lynne and adored husband of Robin. Loved and respected father and father in law of Murray and Flo; Russell and Venee; Annie and Sam. Proud "Jimmy" of James, Liam, Campbell; Piper, Tess; and Sophie. Stepdad to Bruce, Mike, and Susan. A service to honour Jim's life will be held in the chapel of Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave., Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 1:00pm to be followed by private cremation. All communication to The Mortimer Family, PO Box 4201, Kamo, Whangarei 0141.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020