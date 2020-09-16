Home

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Hokianga Road
Dargaville
GRBAVAC, Jim Leslie. died peacefully on 14 September 2020, at Kauri Coast Resthome, aged 86. Beloved husband of Jean for 55 years. Treasured father and father-in-law of Anthony and Paula, Joanna and Joe. Much loved Dida of Frano and Daniel, Regan and Michaela. The Funeral Service will be held at The Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Friday 18 September 2020 at 11 am, followed by interment at Mount Wesley Lawn Cemetery.  Forever in our hearts. Pocivao u Miru.                        



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
