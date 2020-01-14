|
LEE, Jim. On 11 January 2020, at Forrest Hill Home and Hospital, aged 89 years. 'What we have once enjoyed deeply, we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us' - quote by Helen Keller. Forever in our hearts Jim. A loving father to Rachel, Fiona, John, Lionel, Stephanie and Jenny; A loved granddad to Jared, Megan, Cameron, Stacey, Alison, Willow, Harlen, Zya and Colleen. Loved friend to Anne (former wife). 'We will miss you - until we meet again'. A service to celebrate Jim's life, will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 17 January at 10:00 am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020