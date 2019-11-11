|
|
|
CORBOY, Jillian Mary Stella (Jill) (nee Knowsley). Previously of Wellsford and Snells Beach. On 8th November 2019, surrounded by her family, Jill passed away peacefully at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, Orewa; she was in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Basil John Corboy. Loved mother and mother in law of Mark and Gaye, Helen and Alan, Robert and Leonie, Phillip and Candice. Adored Granny Jill to Amy, Christina, Katie, Zoe, Adam, Grace, Winchester and Odessa. The family is grateful to the kind and compassionate staff of Evelyn Page Retirement Village SCU for the wonderful care given to Jill. A Requiem Mass for Jill will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa at 11.00am on Wednesday 13th November 2019 prior to interment in the Wellsford Cemetery, 80 School Road, Wellsford at 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019