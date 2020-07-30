|
MORRIS, Jillian Mary (Jill) (nee Ward). (Justice of the Peace) On 28 July 2020, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Breast Cancer. Loving wife of Graham. Much loved mother to Paula and Bevan and loved stepmother to Tony and Blair. Mother in law to Jason, Kayla, Karen and Toni. Cherished grandma to Ch?, Faith, Stella, Connor, Lilly, Ryan, Brody, Ben and Nate. Service will be held 11am Monday, 3 August 2020 at Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau, followed by burial at Pukekohe East Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020