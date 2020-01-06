|
IVIMEY, Jillian Joyce. (Mrs Amber Dairy (of Tokoroa)) Beloved mother, grandmother and friend to many died after a brief illness on January 2nd, 2020 at the age of 79 at the Killarney Rest Home in Tauranga. Jill is survived by her children, Brady, Scott and Craig and grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Brad, Georgia, Carla, Elijah, Lochlan and Charlotte and many cousins especially Pam Feekes who she considered a sister. The family would like to especially thank the staff at the Killarney Rest Home who took care of Jill with compassion and kindness in the final months of her life. The funeral for Jill will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday, 8 January at 2pm, followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. All communication to the Ivimey family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020