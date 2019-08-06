Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Jillian Frances (Jill) RAE

Jillian Frances (Jill) RAE Notice
RAE, Jillian Frances (Jill). Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital on 4th August 2019; aged 81 years. Dearly loved Mum of Adam, Tracey (deceased) and Nicky. Beloved Nana of Emma, Brittany, Darci and Amelie and beloved Great Nana of Noah and Indi. A service to celebrate Jill's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Centrestage Theatre, Orewa.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
