|
|
|
PITU, Jillian Clare (nee Reeves). Passed away with family at Grace Joel Retirement Village, St Heliers on 15 March 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Carl, mother to Lesley and Charee, sister and sister-in- law of Graeme and Nutty, John and Joan, Ralph and Alison. Stepmother to Jan. Special thanks to the staff at Grace Joel whose care of Jill was exemplary. At Jill's request a private family cremation service has been held and a memorial service will be held in Tairua at a future date because of the current public health advice concerning coronavirus. Correspondence to Ralph, 6 Ventnor Road, Remuera.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020