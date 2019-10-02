Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Jill (Gibson) YATES

YATES, Jill (nee Gibson). Born April 2 1935. Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at home with family present, on Saturday 28 September 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Dearly loved and special mum of Rosemary, Geoffrey, Carolyn and Lynette, their partners Allan, Gwen, Willie and Lance. Much loved Nana of Ryan, Vicky, Sam, Tim, Rebecca, Mikaela, Anton, Libby, Lewis, Liam, Bailey, Fenella and Flynn. Loved Great Nana to 7 (plus 1). Mum's service will be held at the Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast, Whangaparaoa on Tuesday 22 October 2019 at 11:00am. Following this a burial at Auckland Memorial Park, East Coast Rd, Silverdale and a gathering 'at home' for family and friends. No flowers by request please. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Red Cross Society or St John Ambulance Association. You may wish to bring a flower from your garden to leave with mum at the Memorial Park. The family wish to thank the many people in the community who supported mum, especially her carers. A wonderful lady who will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
