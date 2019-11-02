Home

Jill WHITCHER

Jill WHITCHER Notice
WHITCHER, Jill. On 31st October, 2019 Jill slipped away peacefully in the company of loved ones and God at Mercy Hospice, aged 67 years. Jill was the dearly loved wife to Bryce for 41 years, the most cherished mum, mum- in-law and nan to Ben, Alex, Zoë and Cleo Jill, and beloved sister to Ann. She will also be greatly missed by the many many more people she touched in a rich life dedicated to serving family and others. A service for Jill will be held at Eastview Baptist Church, 559 Chapel Rd, Botany on Wednesday, 6th November at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
