Jill Rosalie CHRISTIANSEN

Jill Rosalie CHRISTIANSEN Notice
CHRISTIANSEN, Jill Rosalie. On Sunday 19 May 2019, peacefully at Sevenoaks Retirement Village, Paraparaumu, aged 90 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Marj and Gus Christiansen. Respected friend of many in the Kapiti community, and lifelong friend of members of "The Gang" from Teachers Training College in Auckland. Longtime friend of the Baird family, Nicola, Dinah and John, and the late Jim and Margaret. All correspondence c/- Nicola Baird, PO Box 7157 Tikipunga, Whangarei, 0144. A private funeral service has been held for Jill in accordance with her wishes. Special thanks to the staff at Sevenoaks Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Jill. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
