Jill Patricia THOMPSON

Jill Patricia THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Jill Patricia. WRNZNS, H28504 on 5th August 2020 at Ranfurly Village. Loved sister of Bryan Franklin and Julie Cameron and the late John Franklin. Loved mother of Rhondda and David, devoted nana of Ashlee and Erin. Long time friend of Margaret Mitchell. A service will be held at St Christopher's Chapel, HMNZS, Philomel at 11am on Tuesday 11th August 2020. For entry on to the Naval Base, photo ID required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Breast Foundation of New Zealand, www.breastcancercure.org. nz/donate/.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020
