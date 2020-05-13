Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill MARKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Moore MARKS

Add a Memory
Jill Moore MARKS Notice
MARKS, Jill Moore. Passed away peacefully aged 95 on May 11, 2020 Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Wilmot Marks and much loved brother of George Thomson, of Manly, Sydney. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Kip and Liz, Graham, Craig and Vicki, and Marjorie. A devoted and treasured grandmother of Louise, Hannah and Jeremy, and Shannon, Kimberly, and Nicholas. And great grandmother of Ollie and Charlie, Van and Zak, Roydon, Riley, and Phoenix. A private service will be held in accordance with Jill's wishes. All communications to PO Box 25920, Saint Heliers, Auckland 1071.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jill's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -