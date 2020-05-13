|
MARKS, Jill Moore. Passed away peacefully aged 95 on May 11, 2020 Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Wilmot Marks and much loved brother of George Thomson, of Manly, Sydney. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Kip and Liz, Graham, Craig and Vicki, and Marjorie. A devoted and treasured grandmother of Louise, Hannah and Jeremy, and Shannon, Kimberly, and Nicholas. And great grandmother of Ollie and Charlie, Van and Zak, Roydon, Riley, and Phoenix. A private service will be held in accordance with Jill's wishes. All communications to PO Box 25920, Saint Heliers, Auckland 1071.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020