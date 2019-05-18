|
|
|
WILL, Jill Lorraine. Passed away suddenly in Taupo on 14th May 2019, aged 73 years. Much loved wife and best mate of Hunter. Loved mother of Wayne, Fiona and Todd. Loving Nana to Dwayne, Devon, Brooke, Briahna, Devin, Brylea, Jacob, Mae and Joseph. A service to celebrate Jill's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street Taupo, on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 2.00pm followed by burial at Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Communications with Jill's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More