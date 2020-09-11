Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Jill HARDING

Jill HARDING Notice
HARDING, Jill. Passed away 8 September 2020. Suddenly but Peaceful at Waikato Hospital with Family. Fur Mum to Rino, Posh and Baloo. Sister to Fay and Bruce, (deceased) Ray and Karen. Aunty to Dana and Trev, Geoff, Kerry and Beth. Great Aunty to Brodie, Violet and Leo. A celebration of Jillies life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel on 12 September 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hearing Dogs NZ Charitable Trust, PO Box 8117 New Plymouth 4342 All communications to the Patterson family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton,3242



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2020
