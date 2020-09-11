|
HARDING, Jill. Passed away 8 September 2020. Suddenly but Peaceful at Waikato Hospital with Family. Fur Mum to Rino, Posh and Baloo. Sister to Fay and Bruce, (deceased) Ray and Karen. Aunty to Dana and Trev, Geoff, Kerry and Beth. Great Aunty to Brodie, Violet and Leo. A celebration of Jillies life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel on 12 September 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hearing Dogs NZ Charitable Trust, PO Box 8117 New Plymouth 4342 All communications to the Patterson family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton,3242
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2020