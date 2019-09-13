Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jill LIPINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Francis (Davis) LIPINSKI

Add a Memory
Jill Francis (Davis) LIPINSKI Notice
LIPINSKI, Jill Francis (nee Davis). Born 11 February 1942 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 10 September 2019 at North Shore Hospital aged 77 years. Loved wife of the late Dennis (Lippy). Much loved mother and mother in law of Tanya and Andrew Lucas, Mandy and Dean Bawden and adored loving Gran to Melissa, Glassie, Jontelle, Blair, Jaydene, Sam, Brooke, Deearna, Dwayne. Great Granny to Meika, Ella, Niko, and Laela. At Jill's request, there will be no service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jill's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.