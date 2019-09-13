|
|
|
LIPINSKI, Jill Francis (nee Davis). Born 11 February 1942 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 10 September 2019 at North Shore Hospital aged 77 years. Loved wife of the late Dennis (Lippy). Much loved mother and mother in law of Tanya and Andrew Lucas, Mandy and Dean Bawden and adored loving Gran to Melissa, Glassie, Jontelle, Blair, Jaydene, Sam, Brooke, Deearna, Dwayne. Great Granny to Meika, Ella, Niko, and Laela. At Jill's request, there will be no service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019