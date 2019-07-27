Home

Jill (Willoughby) FLETT

Jill (Willoughby) FLETT Notice
FLETT, Jill (nee Willoughby). Passed away peacefully on Thursday July 25th 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn for 56 years. Loved Mum of Grant, Craig and Karyn, Lisa and Chris. Good time Nana of Kane, Mitch, Luke, Jacob, Sophie, Jesse, Chantelle, Josh and Blake. We will miss her so much. Many thanks to the superb care from the surgeons and staff at the neurosurgical ward at Waikato Hospital and the staff at CHT Te Awamutu. Jill's funeral will be held at Henley Hotel (Sarnia Park), 151 Maungatautari Rd, Cambridge on Tuesday July 30th at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
