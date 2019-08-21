Home

Jill Anne (Ballingall) THOMSON
THOMSON, Jill Anne (nee Ballingall). Peacefully passed away on 20th August 2019, aged 79 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Anne, John and Inge. Beloved nana of Mack and Erin. The family wish to thank the staff of Jane Mander Retirement Village for their compassionate care of their mum and nana. A service will be held for Jill at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm, Friday 23rd August 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be much appreciated to Dementia NZ, PO Box 5132, Wellesley Street, Auckland, 1141. All communications to the Thomson/Ballingall family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
