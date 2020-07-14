|
CASEY, Jewel Margaret (nee Antonovich). Jewel passed away peacefully at Te Awa Lifecare Village, Cambridge Monday 13th July 2020 in her 85th year. Loved and loving wife of Garry for 59 years. Dearly loved Mother and Mother in Law of Christopher and Janne, Jeremy and Kim, Matthew and Sonya, Andrew and Maria, David and Angela, Caroline and Alan. Much loved Grandma Jewel of 17 Grandchildren - Greta, Joshua, Annah, Leonardo, Niamh, Samuel, Ruby-Jane, Vincent, Sylvie, Gus, Ella, Isabella, Kahurangi, Joseph, George and the late Miah and Grace. Jewel's Requiem Mass will be celebrated 12 noon Friday 17th July 2020 at St Peter's Catholic Church, 22 Anzac Street, Cambridge A special thank you to the unique team at Te Awa Lifecare Village for their respectful care and love of Jewel. " Until the Twelfth of Never"
