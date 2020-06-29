|
RICHARDSON, Jewel Avis. Passed away peacefully on 26th June 2020, Aged 95. Much loved Wife of Gordon and Son Graham. Special Mother-In-Law to Joanne, Grandma to Shawn and Ebony, Great Grandma to Luke. She will be Sadly missed by all who knew her. A service for Jewel will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead Hamilton on Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 10:30am, followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Blind Low Vision Society NZ, if desired.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020