SANDFORD, Jessie Wanda (Wanda) (nee Birchall). Born July 25, 1921. Passed away on July 26, 2019. Wanda and the late Jock Sandford leave behind a legacy that boasts 5 children, 18 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. The family wish to thank the team at Freeling Holt House who cared for Wanda in her last days. We also invite those who wish to celebrate Wanda's life to join us at 10.30am on Thursday, 1 August at the Browns Bay Bowling Club on Woodlands Crescent. Mum, Nana, Gran we are forever grateful to you, our North Star.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019