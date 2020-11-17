Home

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
GRANT, Jessie Valmai (Val) (nee Abercrombie) (formerly Lewin). Passed away peacefully on Monday 16 November 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Ron Grant, dearly loved sister and sister in law of Helen and John Bolland. Loved mother and mother in law of Philippa and Clive Charles, Debbie and the late Phil Owen, Brigitte and Michael Barker; her grandchildren Mark, Andrew, Olivia, Julia, Simon, Alice, Libby and Genevieve, and her five great grandchildren; and stepmother to Suzanne and Eugene. Cheers to you mum! A celebration of Val's life will be held at The north Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 19 November at 3.30pm, followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020
