SUISTED, Jessie. Jessie's family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone for attending her farewell and for their help in many ways. Special mention must be given to the staff at Te Aroha Community Hospital for their outstanding care, support and love for mum and her family during her last days. Our grateful thanks also to Reverend Dr Geoffrey Simmins from Te Aroha Cooperating Parish for his compassionate care. Please accept this as a personal thank you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019