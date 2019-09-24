Home

Jessie Petrova (Curach) SEAMAN

Jessie Petrova (Curach) SEAMAN Notice
SEAMAN, Jessie Petrova (nee Curach) Q.S.M. Peacefully in Masonic Court Rest Home, Whanganui on Saturday September 21, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Herbert (Bud). Much loved mother and mother in law of Eileen and Arafat Makalad. A much loved grandmother of Mark and Adrian, Scott and Marg, Donna and Steve, Renae and Ernie, and Jade. A loved great grandmother of Caleb, Terri-Lee, Tyrone; Anton. Awhina, and Jessie. Loved great great grandmother of all her great great grandchildren. A loved sister and sister in law of Jerry and Dawn Curach. Jessie will be missed by the Seaman and Wickens families and by her longstanding friend Billy Ratima. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jessie's life in St Patricks Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Raetihi on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 1.00 p.m. to be followed by a private cremation. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
