|
|
|
McFADGEN, Jessie Myrtle. On 19 June 2020, our much loved mum passed peacefully. Mum touched many hearts in her lifetime. She loved intensely, worked hard, and was a treasured friend of many. Jessie was a much loved wife of the late John McFadgen and mum of John, Judy and Dave Roper, nana of Shane Roper and Amanda Viviers, and great nana of six. Mum is with dad now, she loved him dearly. Special thanks to the staff at the Bob Owens Retirement Village - mum loved you guys. On mum's wishes, there will be no funeral.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020