Jessie (Robb) McLEAN

Jessie (Robb) McLEAN Notice
McLEAN Jessie (nee Robb). Jessie passed away 22 September 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Tam. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tom and Linda, Grace and Bryan Curran. Loved Gran of Scott and Kelly, Adam and Ellynn, Sarah, Robert and Annette, and the late Andrew. Loved Great Grandmother of Tylah, Ethan and Liam. In accordance with Jessie's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Jessie's life will be held at a later date. The family wish to thank the staff of Lansdowne Rest Home and Hospital for their wonderful care of Jessie over the past two years.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
