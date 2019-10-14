Home

Jessie Marion MOOR

MOOR, Jessie Marion. 5 July 1930 - 12 October 2019. Gone to be with her Lord. Loved wife of the late Hedley. Loving Mum and mother in law to Marilyn and Michael van Dam, Neville and Rosemary, Robyn and Warren Buxton, Campbell and Karen. Proud Nana to Reuben, Laura; Michelle; Hannah, Kurt; Jasmine, Ella, and Alexis. Great Nana of 7. A celebration of Jessie's life will be held at Tauranga Central Baptist Church, corner Cameron Road and 13th Avenue Tauranga on Thursday October 17th at 1pm, after which Jessie will be laid to rest with Hedley.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
