SUISTED, Jessie Joan. Peacefully in Te Aroha on Saturday 31st August 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick. Much loved mother of Rodney, Rowena, Brian, and Judith; and treasured nana of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Jessie will be held at St David's Co-operating Parish, Church Street Matamata, on Wednesday 4th September at 11am followed by burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. Messages to the Suisted family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019