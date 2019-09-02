Home

Jessie Joan SUISTED

SUISTED, Jessie Joan. Peacefully in Te Aroha on Saturday 31st August 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick. Much loved mother of Rodney, Rowena, Brian, and Judith; and treasured nana of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Jessie will be held at St David's Co-operating Parish, Church Street Matamata, on Wednesday 4th September at 11am followed by burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. Messages to the Suisted family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
