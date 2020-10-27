|
|
|
HAMILTON, Jessie Isabella. Sadly Jessie passed away on October 25 2020, at St Andrews Village, aged 88 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Grace and Sinclair, sister of the late Gordon and Ian, twin sister of Margaret, and sister of Marion. Very dear to her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Her funeral service will be held at St Heliers Presbyterian Church, 100 Saint Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers, Auckland, on Wednesday October 28, at 1pm followed by burial at Purewa Cemetry. Jessie loved the work of the Overseas Missionary Fellowship and any donations in her memory to OMF, PO Box 96139, Balmoral, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020