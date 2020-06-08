Home

Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
Jessie Innes Mitchell JAMES

Jessie Innes Mitchell JAMES Notice
JAMES, Jessie Innes Mitchell. Passed away peacefully 5th June 2020 at Ranfurly Hospital. Wife of Ron (deceased). Loved Mum to Robyn and Shona, Mother-in-law to Greg. Grandma to Emma and Michael, Nicola, Peter, Rebecca, Kieran, Hayley and Sean, and Ryan. Great Grandma to Calum. Will be sadly missed by all of us. You leave us with a heavy heart but fly free Mum and continue your journey with Dad. Thank you to the amazing team at Ranfurly for their care of Mum - you are our heroes. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Dementia Auckland (www.dementiaauckland.org.nz) A service for Jessie will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Wednesday 10 June at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020
