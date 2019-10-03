|
|
|
WHYTE, Jessica (Joan) (nee Jackson). Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, 21 September 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Much loved Mum of Susan, Lynne, Carol, Stuart and Alison. Mother-in-law of Colin, Ian and Katie. Special Nana to her nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. At Mum's request a private cremation has been held. "So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart" In lieu of flowers donations please to Hospice or St Johns Ambulance. Communications to PO Box 69004, Glendene, Auckland 0645
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019