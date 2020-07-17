|
PYBUS, Jessica Louise. Passed away peacefully on 6 July, 2020 at Metlifecare Highlands following a fall in February, aged 87. Much loved mother of Vivien and son-in-law Nic and wife of 64 years to the recent, late John Pybus. We welcome friends and family to a celebration of Jessica's life at Uxbridge Arts and Culture, Howick on 22 July at 1:30pm. Please wear bright colours. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated online or left at service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020