Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Uxbridge Arts and Culture
Howick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica PYBUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Louise PYBUS

Add a Memory
Jessica Louise PYBUS Notice
PYBUS, Jessica Louise. Passed away peacefully on 6 July, 2020 at Metlifecare Highlands following a fall in February, aged 87. Much loved mother of Vivien and son-in-law Nic and wife of 64 years to the recent, late John Pybus. We welcome friends and family to a celebration of Jessica's life at Uxbridge Arts and Culture, Howick on 22 July at 1:30pm. Please wear bright colours. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated online or left at service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -