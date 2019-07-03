|
STRAUCHON, Jessica Gladwyn Latham. On July 1st, 2019, Jessica peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at St Andrew's Retirement Village, Auckland, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Margaret, Sue and Lorne Campbell (Whangarei), and Heather and Jeff Bilkey (Auckland). Loved Granny of Andy and Emily, Amy and Claire, and Caroline, Christina and Alistair. Loved Great Granny of Lily Campbell. A service to celebrate Jessica's life will be held at St Philip's Anglican Church, 92 St Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers, Auckland on Friday the 5th July 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019