Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica STRAUCHON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Gladwyn Latham STRAUCHON

Add a Memory
Jessica Gladwyn Latham STRAUCHON Notice
STRAUCHON, Jessica Gladwyn Latham. On July 1st, 2019, Jessica peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at St Andrew's Retirement Village, Auckland, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Margaret, Sue and Lorne Campbell (Whangarei), and Heather and Jeff Bilkey (Auckland). Loved Granny of Andy and Emily, Amy and Claire, and Caroline, Christina and Alistair. Loved Great Granny of Lily Campbell. A service to celebrate Jessica's life will be held at St Philip's Anglican Church, 92 St Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers, Auckland on Friday the 5th July 2019 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.