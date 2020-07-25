|
INNES, Jessica Elizabeth Hinds (nee Howell). Of Black Forest Station, Fairlie. Passed away on 17th July 2020 at Strathallan Lifecare, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Allan. Sister of George Howell and Betty Seddon. Mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Janet, Hamish and Phillipa, Sara and Rit Fisher. "Jess" to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service has been held to celebrate Jessica's life and she has been laid to rest at Burkes Pass. Messages to: Mrs Sara Fisher, Shenley Station, RD 17, Fairlie 7987. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Strathallan Lifecare. Betts Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020