WILSON, Jessica Anne (Jesse). Born 26th December 1974, Died 23rd March 2020 Cherished partner of Karl. Devoted mother of Louie and Maisie. Loved daughter of Diane and Ross (deceased). Loved daughter-in-law of Liadan and sister-in-law of Ivan, Kat and family. Loved sister and family member of Madeleine, Reuben, McCarthy, Tilly, and Arlo. Loved niece of Meg and cousin of Dan and Nicole, Ryan and Tamara. Loved by us all. The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020