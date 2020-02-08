Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mystery Creek Bledisloe Function Centre, Gate 3
125 Mystery Creek Road
Ohaupo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Timothy (Jess) BAKER

Add a Memory
Jesse Timothy (Jess) BAKER Notice
BAKER, Jesse Timothy (Jess). Died doing what he loved on Tuesday 4 February 2020. Aged 39 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Rachael. Loved son of Michael and the Late Jeanette; and Donna. Adored brother of Peter, Bilha, Jay and their families. 'The favourite' grandson of Margery. Terribly missed by his kittens Robin and Lily. "Just you wait, buddy...!" A Celebration of Jess' life will be held at Mystery Creek Bledisloe Function Centre, Gate 3, 125 Mystery Creek Road, Ohaupo on Wednesday 12th February at 1.00pm. Communications to the Baker family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -