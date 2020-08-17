|
BROWN, Jeremy James Gilbert. Passed away in Queensland on August 11, 2020. Aged 36 years. Dearly loved son of Jenny and Ashley, treasured partner of Danielle, and much loved brother of Matthew and Charlotte. Adored uncle of Huxley, Marlow, Alex and Sam. A bright light too in the lives of his wider family and many friends. A very special soul, who will be so missed. Jeremy was a gift to us all. Arrangements for Jeremy's funeral and a memorial service to be confirmed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020