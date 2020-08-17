Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy James Gilbert BROWN

Add a Memory
Jeremy James Gilbert BROWN Notice
BROWN, Jeremy James Gilbert. Passed away in Queensland on August 11, 2020. Aged 36 years. Dearly loved son of Jenny and Ashley, treasured partner of Danielle, and much loved brother of Matthew and Charlotte. Adored uncle of Huxley, Marlow, Alex and Sam. A bright light too in the lives of his wider family and many friends. A very special soul, who will be so missed. Jeremy was a gift to us all. Arrangements for Jeremy's funeral and a memorial service to be confirmed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -