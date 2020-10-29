|
KIPPENBERGER, Jeremy Howard. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 26 October 2020. Beloved Husband of Jill. Dearly loved father of Mark, John and Justine and father in law of Kate, Julie and Cliff. Dearly loved Grandad of Tom, Matthew Caitlyn and Ella, and Emily and Tom, and Kate, Charlotte and Sam. A service to Celebrate Jeremy's life will be held in Old St Paul's Church, 34 Mulgrave Street Wellington on Tuesday 3 November at 3.00pm followed by private cremation. Lychgate Funerals (04) 3850745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020