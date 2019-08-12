Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy TREBILCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Chapman (Jerry) TREBILCOCK

Add a Memory
Jeremy Chapman (Jerry) TREBILCOCK Notice
TREBILCOCK, Jeremy Chapman (Jerry). Peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Marjorie, loved father of Joanne (deceased), Catherine and partner Lionel, loved grandad of Leila. Special thanks to the staff of Waikato and Christchurch Oncology Departments, Nurse Maude Palliative Care and Ngaio Marsh for their care of Jerry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jeremy Trebilcock, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Jeremy's wishes, a private service will be held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.