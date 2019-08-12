|
TREBILCOCK, Jeremy Chapman (Jerry). Peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Marjorie, loved father of Joanne (deceased), Catherine and partner Lionel, loved grandad of Leila. Special thanks to the staff of Waikato and Christchurch Oncology Departments, Nurse Maude Palliative Care and Ngaio Marsh for their care of Jerry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jeremy Trebilcock, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Jeremy's wishes, a private service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019