RAVJI, Jeram. At the grand age of 104 Jerambhai passed away peacefully in his home on Friday 24 July 2020. He was a respected freedom fighter for India. He was the beloved husband of the late Gangabhen, and much loved father to Laxmi, Damyanti, Bhanu, Niru, Nalini and Ashok, and much loved father-in-law to Chhotu, the late Govind, Chandu, the late Jayanti, Bhikhu, Trevor and Manjula, and much loved Uncle to Chhotu and Ambica. Jerambhai leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Rest in love. A private family funeral will be held tomorrow, Sunday 26th July. There will be a sitting Sunday 2nd August between 1-6pm at the family residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Ambulance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020