Jenny KINGSTON Notice
KINGSTON, Jenny. Passed away peacefully at home, on 13th November 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Paul. Wonderful Mum of Philip, Robert and Mike. Cherished Granny and Nana of Anahera, Max, Kaia, Ethan, Emily, Hector, and Lewis. "Rest in Peace." Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Picton Street, Howick, Auckland, on Thursday 19th November 2020, at 11.00am. To be followed by a Private Cremation



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020
