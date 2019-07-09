Home

Jenny (Morris) IRONS

Jenny (Morris) IRONS Notice
IRONS, Jenny (nee Morris). Of Levin and formerly Foxton. Jenny was welcomed to glory on Sunday morning, July 7, (suddenly) at Rotorua Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted and much-loved soulmate of Stuart for over 55 years. Loved mother of Phil and Fran, Craig and Jeanette, and Ali. Proud and faithful Grandmother of her Grandchildren: Charlotte and Jared, Victoria, Jack and Hannah, Tom and Rosie, Sam, Luke, Seth and Mia. Adoring Great-grandma of Ezekiel, Silas, Asher and Eve. A service celebrating Jenny's very full and fruitful life will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, 11 Durham Street Levin on Friday 12 July, at 11am. All are welcome to attend the service, followed by interment at Foxton Cemetery. Messages and tributes can be sent c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019
