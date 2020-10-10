Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Whangaroa Sports Fishing Club, 573 Whangaroa Road, RD1, Kaeo
WALKER, Jennifer. On 9 October 2020 peacefully at her home in Whangaroa. Dearly beloved wife of the late Murray and loved mum of Jed, Negra, and other fur babies. A special lady who will be dearly missed by family and friends. A service to celebrate Jennifer's life will be held at the Whangaroa Sports Fishing Club, 573 Whangaroa Road, RD1, Kaeo at 11:30am on Tuesday 13 October 2020 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Jennifer to Hospice Mid-Northland, PO Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
