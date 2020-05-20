Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
06-759 0912
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Susan Uvedale FRASER

Add a Memory
Jennifer Susan Uvedale FRASER Notice
FRASER, Jennifer Susan Uvedale. On 16 May 2020. Dearly loved wife of Murdoch Fraser. Loved mother of Susan and David Hawkes, Deborah and Alan Sutherland, Bridget Fraser and Mia Carroll, Juliet and Alan Ormrod and Victoria Fraser. Adored Grandmother of 14 and Great Grandmother of 20. Dearly loved big sister of Belinda and Ian Willmore and Denis and Suzanne Parry Okeden. A special aunt, great aunt and friend of so many. Because of the current restrictions, a private service was held on Tuesday 19 May.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -