More Obituaries for Jennifer HARDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Sally (Lund) HARDEN

Jennifer Sally (Lund) HARDEN Notice
HARDEN, Jennifer Sally (nee Lund). Of Omaha. Passed away peacefully on 8th January 2020 after a long illness, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of 61 years to William (Bill) Harden. Dearly loved mother of Susan and Richard and mother-in- law to Julia. Treasured grandmother to Joel, Cory, Zane, Nastassia, Joshua and Brieanna and great- grandmother to Bridie, Arlo and Heidi. A private family only memorial service for Sally has been held, however, any correspondence can be sent to 4 Excelsior Way Omaha, RD 6, Warkworth 0986.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
