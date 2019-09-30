|
CHRISTENSEN, Jennifer Muriel. At home on 28th September, 2019; with family at her side. Loved wife of the late Arthur. Much loved Mum of Lena and Marty, Karl (deceased) and Shiree, Eric, Matthew (deceased), Walter and Tania, and Adam (deceased). Dearly loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held at St Andrews By The Sea Community Church, 82 Albert Street, Whitianga on Thursday 3rd October, at 1pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019